Saint Augustine’s University Announces the Nation’s First HBCU Urban Access Hub to Advance Equity in Education

Saint Augustine’s College (SAU) was based in 1867 to teach freed slaves in Raleigh, N.C. In the present day, SAU formally declares the nation’s first HBCU City Entry Hub to advance fairness in training by taking the HBCU expertise to city communities the place there isn’t a HBCU.
“Regardless of the beneficial properties that African Individuals have made, too many youth aren’t benefiting from training in America,” mentioned SAU President Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail.
“With year-long entry to the college, college students will discover alternatives to come back to SAU, together with summer season enrichment applications, monetary help and scholarships, beginning within the ninth grade.”
The HBCU City Entry Hub gives a handy, cost-effective alternative for college students to attend SAU and seamlessly accumulate faculty switch credit score whereas matriculating at their residence establishments, in keeping with a press release. The primary establishments to affix SAU on this enterprise are Wayne County Group School District (WCCCD) and Cass Technical Excessive Faculty, each positioned in Detroit, Mich.
“Our mission has at all times been to search out pathways to raised lives by means of training,” mentioned Wayne County Group School District (WCCCD) Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery.
“We’re very enthusiastic about this collaboration with SAU’s HBCU City Entry Hub Program.”
“We have been honored to have a go to from Saint Augustine’s College,” mentioned Cass Technical Excessive Faculty Principal Lisa Phillips.
“President McPhail is a pacesetter who makes a dedication and follows by means of with precision. I loved the relaxed down-home assembly, and the management group made me need to re-enroll of their college. I’m trying ahead to an incredible partnership with one of the vital prestigious and oldest HBCUs within the nation.”
As well as, after a historic assembly in New York on the 2022 American Affiliation of Group Faculties (AACC) Convention in New York, N.Y., the HBCU City Entry Hub gained the eye and help of group faculty leaders from throughout the nation equivalent to:
– Dr. Lorenzo Esters, chancellor, Ivy Tech Community College.
– Dr. L. Marshall Washington, president, Kalamazoo Valley Community College.
– Dr. Cesar Maldonado, chancellor, Houston Community College.
– Dr. Annette Parker, president, South Central College.
– Dr. Kimberly Beatty, chancellor, Metropolitan Community College.
– Dr. Landon Pirius, vice chancellor of Educational and Pupil Affairs, Colorado Community College System.
The SAU City Entry Hub will collaborate with accomplice establishments to advance this system’s pillars, which embrace:
– Management and dedication.
– Outreach and preparation.
– Admissions and advising.
– Monetary help.
– Pupil engagement and tutorial affairs.
“City college students want an HBCU expertise,” mentioned Dr. McPhail.
“The applications equivalent to these epitomize the which means of legacy constructing.”