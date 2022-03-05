Saint Joseph’s vs. Rhode Island: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who’s Playing

Rhode Island @ Saint Joseph’s

Current Records: Rhode Island 14-14; Saint Joseph’s 10-18

What to Know

The Saint Joseph’s Hawks haven’t won a game against the Rhode Island Rams since Feb. 27 of 2018, but they’ll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. The Hawks and Rhode Island will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:30 p.m. ET at Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

Saint Joseph’s was just a bucket shy of a victory on Wednesday and fell 49-48 to the La Salle Explorers. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Saint Joseph’s had been the slight favorite coming in. One thing holding Saint Joseph’s back was the mediocre play of forward Taylor Funk, who did not have his best game: he finished with only eight points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 80-74 to the Saint Louis Billikens. Despite the defeat, the Rams had strong showings from guard Jeremy Sheppard, who had 16 points in addition to five rebounds, and forward Makhi Mitchell, who had 13 points along with eight boards and six blocks.

The losses put the Hawks at 10-18 and Rhode Island at 14-14. Two stats to keep an eye on: Saint Joseph’s is stumbling into the game with the 355th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 9.5 on average. Rhode Island has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 47th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 14.1 on average. It’s possible one of these Achilles’ heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Michael J. Hagan '85 Arena — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Series History

Rhode Island have won eight out of their last 11 games against Saint Joseph’s.