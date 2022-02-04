Saints interested in speaking with Eric Bieniemy for head coach position, could meet this weekend, per report

Eric Bieniemy’s name has seldom been linked to any of the NFL’s vacant head coaching positions this offseason despite being a popular candidate in recent offseasons. That changed on Thursday night, as the Saints want to speak with the longtime offensive coordinator about their head coaching position, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. A meeting between the two could take place on Saturday.

The 52-year-old coach has spent the past four years as the Chiefs offensive coordinator. During that span, the Chiefs appeared in four consecutive AFC Championship Games, winning two. Kansas City’s offense played a major role in the team winning the franchise’s first Super Bowl title in 50 years at the end of the 2019 season. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become one of the league’s top players during Bieniemy’s time as offensive coordinator. The league’s MVP in 2018, Mahomes won Super Bowl MVP honors following the Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Bieniemy, who played running back in the NFL for nine seasons, was a college running backs coach at Colorado and at UCLA before breaking into the NFL with the Vikings in 2006. He was Minnesota’s running backs coach for five seasons — four of which were with future league MVP Adrian Peterson — before heading back to Colorado to serve as the team’s offensive coordinator. After two seasons in Boulder, Bieniemy returned to the NFL as the Chiefs running backs coach in 2013. He served in that role for five years before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2018.

New Orleans is looking to replace Sean Payton, who stepped down following a highly successful 15-year run that included winning the franchise’s first Vince Lombardi Trophy in 2009. While their streak of four consecutive double-digit seasons came to an end this season, the Saints still managed to post a winning record while finishing just outside of the NFC playoff picture.