Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael will remain with team following Sean Payton’s departure

The New Orleans Saints will no longer have Sean Payton manning the sideline, but the organization will still have some continuity heading into the 2022 season. According to NFL Media, Pete Carmichael will stay as the team’s offensive coordinator on new head coach Dennis Allen’s staff.

This decision comes after the team conducted several interviews for the OC job and ultimately came back to Carmichael being the best option, per Ian Rapoport. Carmichael has been the offensive coordinator for the past 13 seasons. While the 50-year-old may have held that title for over a decade, there was naturally heavy input from Sean Payton and he only called plays on occasion. Now, with Payton stepping away, he will have both hands on the wheel of the Saints offense heading into 2022.

Carmichael originally joined the New Orleans staff back in 2006 as a quarterback coach and was promoted to OC in 2009. Prior to that, the Medway, Mass. native rose through the coaching ranks with stops in Cleveland, Washington, and San Diego.

Last season, the Saints offense — which spun through multiple quarterbacks following Drew Brees’ retirement — ranked 28th in points scored and 21st in total yards. They also ranked 23rd in the league in DVOA.