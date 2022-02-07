Saints RB Alvin Kamara Arrested For Battery While In Las Vegas For Pro Bowl

Saints RB Alvin Kamara was arrested for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm in Las Vegas during Pro Bowl weekend.

Alvin Kamara is one of the Saints most prized players in the New Orleans organization. Kamara stays out of trouble, minds his business, plays the game at the highest level, and hibernates in-between seasons. This weekend, all of us were shocked to hear he was arrested while in Las Vegas for the Pro Bowl. While many of the details have yet to be released, Las Vegas police issued a statement with what they have uncovered thus far.

On February 5, 2022, at approximately 5:50 p.m., LVMPD patrol officers were

dispatched to a local hospital where a person was reporting a battery. The victim

reported being battered at a nightclub located in the 3500 block of South Las Vegas

Boulevard.

The investigation by LVMPD Detectives determined the victim was battered by the

suspect, later identified as Alvin Kamara. He was located and taken into custody without

incident on February 6, 2022. Kamara was transported to the Clark County Detention

Center where he was booked for battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.”

The investigation is still ongoing and the police are asking anyone that knows anything to contact them or crime stoppers. Kamara is still being held on $5,000 bail and will make his first scheduled court appearance is today at 1:30 p.m. Vegas time. With Pro Bowl being in Vegas it’s likely someone started a fight they couldn’t win to get a payday knowing the ballers were in town but still no excuse when you have everything to lose and the others not so much. We will keep you updated as details emerge.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CVdxobRp3p6/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link