Saints sign former Steelers second-round pick James Washington, per report

Derek Carr, the newly appointed quarterback for the New Orleans Saints, is gaining some other goal in veteran broad receiver James Washington. According to ESPN, the workforce has signed Washington to a one-year deal.

Washington had spent the primary 4 seasons of his profession with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier than transferring directly to the Dallas Cowboys for the 2021 season. However, he used to be sidelined for almost all of the season with a foot damage sustained throughout coaching camp and used to be waived after being activated for simply two video games. Washington used to be later launched through Dallas after the workforce signed T.Y. Hilton.

Following his liberate from the Cowboys, Washington joined the New York Giants’ observe squad, however didn’t play in any playoff video games. During his time in Pittsburgh, Washington stuck 114 passes and 11 touchdowns, with a career-high of 5 landing receptions in 2020, when the Steelers received the AFC North department identify.

Despite going through a stacked receiving corps, Washington confirmed attainable, with a career-high of 16.7 yards per reception throughout the 2019 season. He used to be decided on through the Steelers within the 2018 NFL Draft because the sixtieth total pick. With his addition to the Saints offense, along Carr, five-time Pro Bowl operating again Alvin Kamara, Jamaal Williams, Michael Thomas, and Chris Olave, Washington will now search to give a contribution to the workforce’s good fortune.

The 6-foot receiver prior to now performed school soccer at Oklahoma State and received the 2017 Biletnikoff Award, given once a year to the most productive school receiver in Division I, after catching 74 passes for 1,549 yards and 13 touchdowns.