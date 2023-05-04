Salt Lake City crime plan to target violent crime like Dallas

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake City Police Chief Mike Brown and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announce a brand new violent crime prevention plan on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. On Wednesday, officers introduced that the second one segment of the plan would start

Salt Lake City is continuous its efforts to battle violent crime with the implementation of segment two of town’s violent crime plan. This segment will focal point on cutting edge methods designed to cut back crime scorching spots, officers introduced on Wednesday.

The first segment of the plan targeting expanding police presence in spaces of town the place crime used to be possibly to happen. Now, town is taking a extra complete method by means of addressing the underlying prerequisites that may give a contribution to ongoing crime. This contains components comparable to dim lighting fixtures on strolling paths or problems with site visitors patterns that may make spaces much less visual to witnesses.

Identifying Crime Hot Spots

Salt Lake City’s violent crime plan used to be evolved together with researchers from the University of Texas San Antonio. Criminologists from the college have additionally carried out equivalent plans in different towns, together with Dallas, San Antonio, and Tacoma.

“The data that we have gives valuable insight into crime patterns and trends,” mentioned Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall all the way through Wednesday’s press convention.

While present statistics display a lower in crime in Salt Lake City, officers recognize that police calls have a tendency to build up all the way through the summer time months. This is why the second one segment of the violent crime plan is starting up now.

The 2d segment of the plan is keen on “violent street crime,” together with homicide, theft, and non-family-violence-related attacks, in accordance to UTSA criminologist Michael R. Smith.

During the primary segment, law enforcement officials would park their patrol automobiles with their overhead lighting on in spaces recognized as crime scorching spots for round quarter-hour all the way through height crime hours. These scorching spots quilt spaces of roughly one block each and every, with 10-14 spaces focused all the way through each and every segment. The actual places of those crime scorching spots have now not been published to the general public, to be certain the effectiveness of the plan.

Moving Forward with Innovative Solutions

The 2d segment of the violent crime plan will contain all ranges of town govt and collaborate with ten town departments, together with group individuals, to formulate cutting edge answers designed to cut back crime scorching spots. University researchers have commenced coaching classes that concentrate on “problem-oriented, place-based policing,” aiming to lend a hand recognized crime scorching spots come off the record and cope with longstanding problems in spaces dealing with prime charges of violent crime.

In Dallas, for instance, some of the crime scorching spots that used to be tackled used to be an rental complicated – reportedly essentially the most violent spot within the town. Among the answers carried out used to be a day adolescence program. “We have parks and recreation, we have code enforcement, we have the city attorney’s office involved – there are multiple stakeholders,” famous Smith. Thanks to the multi-disciplinary nature of the method, violent crime has considerably reduced on the rental complicated. The criminologists assigned to Salt Lake City have simply begun their paintings on figuring out the contributing components of each and every crime scorching spot and recommending sustainable answers.

Mayor Mendenhall emphasised the data-driven nature of the plan, mentioning: “What we have been doing for a very long time within the town is a fragment of what we have simply constructed… This isn’t politically motivated relating to having course from council individuals of, ‘Please take a look at this house,’ or, ‘I’m getting numerous lawsuits right here.’ This is 100% pushed by means of the info.”