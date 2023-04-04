Editor's Pick Education Front Page Lifestyle News Oklahoma Urban

Salute Your Graduate!!!!

April 4, 2023
Luck Wilson

Salute your graduate in the annual Black Chronicle Newspaper Graduation and Education special edition. The special edition will be published, Thursday, May 25th, 2023. The deadline to submit your graduate is Wednesday, May 18th, 2023.

