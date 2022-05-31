Sam Burns, Scottie Scheffler playoff battle at Colonial showcases thriving, young American golf landscape

The Sam Burns-Scottie Scheffler playoff on the 2022 Charles Schwab Problem appeared simple to categorize. Greatest buddies (in keeping with Burns) who typically discover themselves as housemates on the street on the PGA Tour duking it out at Colonial Nation Membership for the rights to the event that kick-starts what ought to be an exhilarating summer season on the PGA Tour. Two ultra-competitive 25-year-olds who’re brothers off the course however gladiatorial on it.
Playoffs are binary, too. There’s one winner and one loser. It’s extremely simple. To explain it completely like this, although, could be fully underselling the ending to this occasion as a result of the Burns-Scheffler playoff, irrespective of the way it completed, was a victory earlier than it even began.
To grasp why, it’s important to pull the lens again past this event and maybe even this season. As soon as Brendon Todd did not gap his bunker shot on the 72nd gap of the event and both Scheffler or Burns was assured one other win, it meant the 2 would mix for no less than seven victories within the 2021-22 PGA Tour season.
That is only one fewer than the mixed whole gained by all of the golfers who’re eligible to qualify for the worldwide crew at this yr’s Presidents Cup. It is three extra than the mixed whole of all of the golfers eligible to qualify for the European crew at subsequent yr’s Ryder Cup.
4 of these belong to Scheffler, who on Sunday was attempting to perform one thing that hadn’t been completed since 1980 by profitable 5 occasions in a season earlier than June 1. Whereas the beginning date of seasons has fluctuated over time, it will have been virtually unimaginable to attribute Scheffler’s assortment of 5 victories to an elongated marketing campaign that now stretches into the earlier fall given Scheffler had zero wins this season (and in his profession) as just lately as February 1. He did not picked up his first till two weeks later on the WM Phoenix Open, after which all of them began falling. The Arnold Palmer Invitational after that was adopted by the WGC-Dell Applied sciences Match Play and the 2022 Masters. The near-miss at Colonial would have been his fifth in his final 9 begins.
Profitable 5 occasions in a yr is uncommon, and doing so earlier than the summer season is exceptional. Scheffler almost grew to become the primary golfer since Tom Watson in 1980 to pull it off. Watson ended that season with seven wins. Since then, solely Nick Worth, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Tiger Woods (10 occasions) have gained 5 or extra occasions in a yr; nevertheless, none of them completed the feat earlier than June 1.
It isn’t simply wins for Scheffler, both. He has now made simply over $11.2 million this season and sits $1 million away from the all-time single-season cash file set by Spieth again in 2014-15 when he took house simply over $12 million. Scheffler nonetheless has three months to go. And whereas purses have elevated within the fashionable period, the competitors has turn into extra fierce as nicely. Profitable $11.2 million in a season is spectacular in any period, and Scheffler nonetheless has a number of occasions to go to surpass Spieth, which he’ll virtually actually do.
Burns has not been fairly nearly as good, however that bar is very excessive. He is nonetheless been one of many handful of finest gamers exterior of Scheffler and is the one participant on Tour who’s inside certainly one of Scheffler’s 4 victories this season. Burns is second within the FedEx Cup rankings to Scheffler. He’s No. 9 within the Official World Golf Rankings, whereas Scheffler is No. 1. Mixed, they’ve remodeled $17 million this season with three months to go.
Burns may be probably the most underrated participant on the planet. As a thought train, think about all of the golf followers you recognize and now attempt to decide what number of of them might inform you that Burns is ranked within the prime 9 worldwide forward of names like Spieth, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka.
As a reminder, Burns wasn’t even on the 2021 United States Ryder Cup crew that routed the Europeans 19-9 final yr at Whistling Straits. He was one of many first few left off. Scheffler was most likely the final to make it. Whereas the Euros might lose a few of their gamers to the yet-to-be-announced LIV Golf league (if the DP World Tour decides to ban them from future Ryder Cups), the united statesis one way or the other getting stronger.
The Burns-Scheffler playoff was emblematic of a yr during which eight of the 12 prime tournaments (as decided by power of subject) have been gained by People of their 20s. Golf is undisputedly getting youthful and higher — Rory McIlroy is at present, by far, the oldest participant within the prime 10 on the earth — and the united stateshas been on the forefront of that motion.
This has not all the time been the case. Flip it again to the 2004 Ryder Cup. Jay Haas was a 50-year-old captain’s decide. Think about that taking place now! Tiger Woods was the one golfer on the crew who was in his 20s, and he was 28. When you picked a U.S. Ryder Cup crew at this time, the bulk could be of their 20s, and you may make a 12-man squad during which everybody had to be of their 20s and doubtless nonetheless contend for the trophy.
Burns was muted on Sunday in response to his personal walk-off putt for the win. After sinking the same bomb to win the Valsper Championship over Davis Riley earlier this yr, he unleashed a mixture of fist pumps that may have given an in-his-prime Anderson Silva matches. At Colonial, nevertheless, he merely acknowledged the gang and picked up his ball out of the cup. Scheffler nonetheless needed to putt, and there was the silver of an opportunity that he would cowl up Burns’ birdie with certainly one of his personal. (The best way Scheffler’s season has gone, it most likely felt like greater than a sliver.)
Burns’ low-key response was probably out of respect for someone who’s extra member of the family than featured group colleague. The 2 embraced and proceeded to reward each other of their post-round interviews, speaking about how they hope to have loads of different heads-up showdowns like that within the years to return.
The putt by Burns flipped some narratives. Scheffler working away with the Participant of the Yr award will nonetheless most likely occur, however now it is not a assure. Burns now has expectations of contending at main championships. That is what a single shot can do.
One factor it did not change, nevertheless, is how we take into consideration the way forward for younger American golf on the PGA Tour and in crew occasions. That has already been established this yr and easily crystallized on Sunday as these two wrestled for a tartan jacket. I could not assist however assume that Burns’ conservative response was the acknowledgement that although it mattered who gained, it additionally did not matter all that a lot.
This playoff between 25-year-old American stars was merely emblematic of what the highest of the golf world at present seems like and what it might appear to be for a protracted, very long time.
Learn extra about NBA MLB, NFL