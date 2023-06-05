Sam Cassell to join Celtics’ coaching staff under Joe Mazzulla, per report

The Philadelphia 76ers, who misplaced to the Boston Celtics within the Eastern Conference semifinals not too long ago, are actually dropping a key assistant to Boston. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Sam Cassell will join Boston’s staff under head trainer Joe Mazzulla. Cassell will convey a seasoned voice to Boston’s bench, led by means of the youngest trainer within the league, Mazzulla.

Since 2009, Cassell has been an NBA assistant trainer. He labored with Doc Rivers in Philadelphia for the closing 3 seasons. Before that, he was once a trainer with the Los Angeles Clippers (2014-2020) and Washington Wizards (2009 to 2014). He additionally performed within the league from 1993 to 2009 and gained 3 championships right through his enjoying days, together with one with Boston in 2008, when Rivers was once the Celtics’ head trainer.

Cassell has steadily been named a head coaching candidate, together with for the Sixers activity this season. They selected Nick Nurse as a substitute, and now Cassell will proceed his coaching occupation in Boston, the place he ended his enjoying occupation.

Paul Pierce, Celtics legend, not too long ago advisable bringing Cassell in as an assistant under Mazzulla, and the entrance administrative center agreed.

Pierce stated, “You can’t keep bringing in new voices. I’m going to add to what I got right now. I’ve got to add to it. It’s already good. I’ve got to add to it. It’s already there. So, I’m bringing Mazzulla back but maybe I’m bringing in a veteran coach, like Sam Cassell. Some influence on the bench. Respect. A champion. Been a coach. Understands what it takes.”

Cassell is a well-respected assistant with considerable revel in, and he is aware of precisely what it takes to win in Boston, so the addition definitely turns out like a valid one for the Celtics. Meanwhile, Nurse will most likely glance to herald a few of his personal assistants in Philadelphia.