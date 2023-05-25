Sampy Punches Ticket, Four Men Advance to Quarterfinals

SACRAMENTO, Calif. –

Senior Christyan Sampy punched his price tag to Austin for the NCAA Championships and 4 Houston male monitor and box athletes complicated to Friday’s quarterfinal spherical of the NCAA West Preliminary Round on Wednesday at Sacramento State.

Sampy simplest wanted to transparent two bar heights to punch his price tag to the NCAA Championships. Sampy cleared his opening bar top of five.20 meters after which cleared 5.30 meters on his first try. Sampy complicated because the Tenth-placed competitor even if he didn’t transparent 5.40 meters due to the truth that he had taken probably the most fewest makes an attempt within the box.

The 110-meter hurdles pair of junior De’Vion Wilson and senior DJ Akindele complicated to Friday’s quarterfinal within the tournament after putting within the most sensible 3 in their respective heats. Wilson gained his warmth in 13.56, the second-fastest time of the day whilst Akindele completed moment in his warmth with the 14th-fastest time of the day at 13.79.

In his first of 2 occasions of the day, junior Shaun Maswanganyi cruised to a warmth win to advance to the quarterfinal on Friday. Maswanganyi posted the second-fastest time of the development, crossing the end line in 10.17.

The South African Olympian then cruised to any other computerized qualifying time within the 200-meter sprint by means of profitable his warmth with the second-fastest time of the day at 20.47.

In his first NCAA look of his collegiate profession, junior Lloyd Frilot led for sufficient of his 800-meter race to end fourth in his warmth. Frilot then had to stay up for 4 extra heats to see if his 1:48.72 time would dangle up. The time held because the third-fastest non-automatic qualifying time of the development. Frilot is the primary Cougar to advance to the quarterfinals within the 800 since Brian Bell in 2016 with a time of one:48.73. In 2016, there was once just one spherical of the 800 on the NCAA West Preliminary Round with simply the highest 12 instances advancing to the NCAA Championships.

Senior Trey Johnson completed his collegiate 400-meter sprint profession on Wednesday. Johnson will compete within the 1,600-meter relay for the Cougars on Friday.

Sophomore Dillon Leacock’s season got here to an finish on Wednesday within the 400-meter hurdles. Leacock ran a time of 53.24 in his first NCAA look.

The pair of Wilson and Akindele additionally competed within the 400 hurdles however didn’t advance to Friday.

Junior Ireon Brown , in his first NCAA meet, ran 21.29 within the 200-meter sprint however didn’t advance.

In the lengthy bounce, senior Benjamin Okafor jumped 7.30 meters on his first try of the day. Okafor concluded his profession together with his third-straight NCAA West Preliminary spherical go back and forth.

The Houston girls get their NCAA pageant on Thursday at Hornet Stadium. Hammer thrower Priscilla Adejokun will get started issues off for the Cougars at 12 p.m. CT. The males that complicated on Wednesday will purpose to be throughout the most sensible 12 of the quarterfinal rounds on Friday for a price tag to the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas June 6-10.

