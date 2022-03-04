Samuel L. Jackson doesn’t believe Joe Rogan’s apology for using the n-word

Samuel L. Jackson Rejects Premise Of Joe Rogan’s N-Word Apology

It’s often said that us Black folks are too forgiving of those who violate the tenets of our dignity, intelligence, and humanity. Following a police shooting or brutality case, we will groan and cringe when the family’s of victims forgive the fatal offender. “Why do we always have to turn the other cheek?”, many will ask. Well, if you are one of those folks who lament our inexplicable ability to absolve our enemies, this one is for you.

Samuel L. Jackson was recently interviewed by The Times, and when the subject of Joe Rogan’s enthusiastic use of the n-word came up, this muthaf***a pulled no punches according to CNN.

“He is saying nobody understood the context when he said it,” Jackson told The Times in a recently published interview, reportedly rolling his eyes as he said it. “But he shouldn’t have said it.”

He went on:

“It’s not the context, dude — it’s that he was comfortable doing it,” he told The Times. “Say that you’re sorry because you want to keep your money, but you were having fun and you say you did it because it was entertaining.” Jackson added that “It needs to be an element of what the story is about. A story is context — but just to elicit a laugh? That’s wrong.”

Invariably, someone will say that Sam Jack shouldn’t point to rigid a finger at Rogan considering that his movie-making-migo Quentin Tarantino has LONG been under fire for the…ease at which he says and writes the n-word into his films.

Jackson spoke to that criticism as well…