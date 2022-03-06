Entertainment

Samuel L. Jackson: “Movie sets are my playground”

March 6, 2022
Actor Samuel L. Jackson, nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” will receive an honorary Oscar later this month for a stellar career that includes more than 150 films. He talks with “Sunday Morning” contributor Kelefa Sanneh about his love of popcorn movies, the business of Hollywood, and his new TV miniseries, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” based on the book by Walter Mosley.

