Samuel L. Jackson: “Movie sets are my playground”

Actor Samuel L. Jackson, nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction,” will receive an honorary Oscar later this month for a stellar career that includes more than 150 films. He talks with “Sunday Morning” contributor Kelefa Sanneh about his love of popcorn movies, the business of Hollywood, and his new TV miniseries, “The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey,” based on the book by Walter Mosley.
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.