San Antonio based Cavender Auto Family expands into Oklahoma

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A family business that started in San Antonio is expanding.

Cavender Auto Family has recently purchased a pair of dealerships in Oklahoma.

The Ford Dealerships, founded in 1952, are located in Oklahoma City and Norman.

Dale Daniels who has owned and operated the dealerships for the last 48 years says that while selling his businesses has been bittersweet, he’s confident Cavender’s will continue providing the same level of customer service that he has prided himself in offering for nearly 50 years.

“I was extremely particular when looking to turn my dealership, and I was really pleased when meeting the Cavenders. Looking at their history and the importance that they put on customer satisfaction and goodwill, they’re going to be a good fit for the Oklahoma community. I am really looking forward to seeing what they’re able to accomplish; I know it is going to be great things.”

The Oklahoma dealerships are being renamed as Cavender Ford of Oklahoma City and Confidence Ford of Norman.

Cavender Auto Family CEO, Stephen Cavender says in a statement:

“We are excited to be able to build upon our Making Confidence Happen purpose in the

Oklahoma market with a new dedication to the highest standards in guest experience, and customer care. Our plan is to take what they are already doing well and then add a few additional elements for which the Cavender Auto Family is known.”

Monday is the first day the Oklahoma dealerships will operate under the Cavender name.

Cavender owns and operates 14 auto dealerships in Texas.