San Antonio developer GrayStreet purchases downtown Dallas tower

June 6, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
GrayStreet Companions have bought the Renaissance Tower in downtown Dallas, seen within the heart, with plans to revitalize.

Raymond Boyd/Getty Photos

GrayStreet Companions, a San Antonio non-public fairness agency and developer, has bought a historic tower in downtown Dallas with plans to revitalize the high-rise. The non-public fairness agency purchased the 1.73 million-square-foot, 56-story Renaissance Tower on 1201 Elm Avenue in Dallas, the Dallas Morning News reported. A New York-based lender, Sq. Mile Capital, has owned the tower inbuilt 1974. 

GrayStreet’s buy of the Renaissance Tower was financed by SM Finance LLC, which the Dallas Morning Information reported is an affiliate of Sq. Mile Capital. The small print of the transaction weren’t disclosed, however the property was final appraised at $92.7 million in keeping with Dallas Central Appraisal District data. 

MySA reached out to GrayStreet Companions for remark, however managing associate Kevin Covey advised the Dallas Morning Information that GrayStreet plans to reinvigorate the property whereas having it function extra than simply an workplace constructing. It’s presently lower than 60% leased. 

“The asset has a wealthy historical past, which we hope to revitalize,” Covey stated in a press release to the Dallas Morning Information. “1201 Elm Avenue has been a mainstay of the Dallas skyline for 5 a long time. We intend to modernize it whereas preserving its identification.”

GrayStreet Companions was the developer behind the lengthy delayed Lone Star Brewery Improvement, which was set to be just like the Pearl growth, however that property has since been positioned again available on the market and its future is now unclear.



