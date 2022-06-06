San Antonio developer GrayStreet purchases downtown Dallas tower

GrayStreet Companions, a San Antonio non-public fairness agency and developer, has bought a historic tower in downtown Dallas with plans to revitalize the high-rise. The non-public fairness agency purchased the 1.73 million-square-foot, 56-story Renaissance Tower on 1201 Elm Avenue in Dallas, the Dallas Morning News reported. A New York-based lender, Sq. Mile Capital, has owned the tower inbuilt 1974.
GrayStreet’s buy of the Renaissance Tower was financed by SM Finance LLC, which the Dallas Morning Information reported is an affiliate of Sq. Mile Capital. The small print of the transaction weren’t disclosed, however the property was final appraised at $92.7 million in keeping with Dallas Central Appraisal District data.