San Antonio football greats DeMarvin Leal and Sincere McCormick are preparing for the NFL

February 18, 2022
Al Lindsey
They are excited to be in the same NFL draft together

DeMarvin Leal and Sincere McCormick prepare in Frisco for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft. (Copyright 2022 by KSAT – All rights reserved.)

FRISCO – Running back Sincere McCormick (UTSA) and defensive lineman DeMarvin Leal (Texas A&M) are on the cusp of fulfilling a childhood dream – playing in the NFL. The Judson High School greats are training at EXOS in Frisco as they get ready for the NFL Scouting Combine the first week of March. After that, the two will keep training ahead of the 2002 NFL Draft to be held in Las Vegas on April 28-30, with hopes to hear their name called.

