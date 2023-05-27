San Antonio International Airport expects busiest Memorial Day weekend yet

SAN ANTONIO – It’s Memorial Day weekend and the San Antonio International Airport is already bustling with vacationers. At 5 a.m. on Friday, one airline worker reported that the airport was once jammed with crowds.

According to an airport spokeswoman, this weekend is anticipated to be the busiest Memorial Day shuttle length within the airport’s historical past. By Monday, they expect 186,914 vacationers to have handed via, in comparison to final 12 months’s 145,604 over the similar five-day length.

Compared to the pandemic 12 months of 2020 when handiest 21,618 had flights over Memorial Day weekend, many passengers are benefiting from having a three-day weekend or taking into account it the beginning in their summer season holidays.

Balancing the prime quantity of vacationers whilst making sure secure and environment friendly operations poses a problem for the airport. Despite the crowds, the airport has now not skilled any primary delays or cancellations as of Friday afternoon. However, minor delays have happened, and the spokeswoman recommended passengers to test their flight standing for the most recent updates.