San Antonio police seek suspect who robbed cab driver

SAN ANTONIO – The seek is on for a suspect who allegedly robbed a cab driver in San Antonio. The incident came about simply ahead of 1 a.m. on April 11 on the Rittiman Inn and Suites positioned within the 6300 block of North I-35, in keeping with San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers.

As in line with the file, the suspect used to be picked up via a cab within the clinical heart and paid part in their fare. Upon achieving the Inn, the suspect assaulted the cab driver, a 62-year-old guy, took again their cash, and fled in an unknown course.

Anyone with information at the incident is advised to name Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-7867. Tips will also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or submitted throughout the Crime Stoppers website online which can also be accessed by way of the next hyperlinks: Crime Stoppers website.

If the top results in legal arrests, Crime Stoppers is ready to pay as much as $5,000.