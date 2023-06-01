San Antonio Spurs’ dog park at La Cantera opens to the public

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs have opened Coyote Park at La Cantera, the greatest dog park in Bexar County. Spanning over 7.5 acres, the park options an agility route, strolling trails, seating spaces, play mounds, dog wash stations, and designated areas for small and massive canines.

The park, which is attached to the Leon Creek Greenway path gadget, opened to the public in April following a cushy opening and is maintained by means of the Spurs as a part of Phase 1 of the Rock at La Cantera challenge. The $500 million challenge will come with a Spurs efficiency heart, an outside plaza, a 22-acre park, and area for scientific and workplace use. Groundbreaking for Phase 1 of the challenge started in November 2021.

For dog fanatics and their bushy pals in the San Antonio house, the opening of Coyote Park is a welcome boost to the group. The park is positioned at 15915 Old Fredericksburg Road close to the Loop 1604 and Interstate 10 interchange and guarantees various area for canines and their homeowners to play and chill out.

Although the park has already opened, a bigger grand opening tournament is deliberate for later this 12 months. In the intervening time, citizens and guests alike can experience the advantages of considered one of the latest and maximum spacious dog parks in the house.

