San Antonio under Red Flag warning for Thursday before temperatures cool down

John Davenport/San Antonio Express-News

Update as of 4:07 p.m. Thursday will see a combination of dry conditions in the morning followed by a cold front later in the afternoon. The Hill Country/East of I-35 could see light rain. Wind gusts are expected up to 40 mph with strongest gusts in the morning and again in the evening. Residents are urged to avoid activity that could spark a wildfire.

San Antonio continues to warm up after a weekend of chilly temperatures but folks should hold on to their hats as a blustery Thursday with high winds and dry conditions leads to critical fire weather and high fire danger, per the National Weather Service.