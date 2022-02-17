Texas

San Antonio under Red Flag warning for Thursday before temperatures cool down

February 17, 2022
Al Lindsey
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag warning for the area

Photo of Steven Santana


Get ready to brave some high winds on Thursday as you head out to work.

John Davenport/San Antonio Express-News

Update as of 4:07 p.m. Thursday will see a combination of dry conditions in the morning followed by a cold front later in the afternoon. The Hill Country/East of I-35 could see light rain. Wind gusts are expected up to 40 mph with strongest gusts in the morning and again in the evening. Residents are urged to avoid activity that could spark a wildfire.

San Antonio continues to warm up after a weekend of chilly temperatures but folks should hold on to their hats as a blustery Thursday with high winds and dry conditions leads to critical fire weather and high fire danger, per the National Weather Service.

Temperatures have continued to warm up with an anticipated high of 77 degrees on Wednesday, according to the NWS. But the agency put out a Red Flag warning for Thursday saying locals can expect wind gusts of up to 35 mph creating hazardous fire conditions. 

Though the San Antonio area will see an expect high of 78 degrees, temperatures will continue to drop into the evening as a cold front blows in with an expected low of 36 degrees. The cooler temperatures will continue into Friday with a low of 37 degrees and a high of 61.


Weekend temperatures are expected to warm up again, reaching the low 70s by Sunday.



Steven Santana is a digital reporter and pop culture weeb born and raised in San Antonio. He graduated from Our Lady of the Lake University in 2013. Reach out at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @stevensantana88 



