A San Antonio woman will serve prison time after pleading guilty to stealing over half a million dollars from the New Creation Christian Fellowship.

Lavelle Wilson Ruvader pled guilty on February 4 to charges of theft of over $300,000, according to a news release from Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales’ office. She was sentenced to seven years in prison and is currently in the Bexar County Jail waiting to transfer to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division.

Ruvader was the executive assistant to New Creation Bishop David Copeland and worked for the church for over 30 years. Ruvader pled guilty to stealing about $667,542 from the church to pay personal expenses, including a trip to Hawaii, shopping sprees at local malls, dining at upscale restaurants, fast food, personal loan payments and personal cell phone payments. She has not paid any restitution. Courtesy of Bexar County Jail “New Creation Christian Fellowship trusted this defendant to help them do some good for our community. Her violation of that trust hurt this community,” said Gonzales in the news release. The New Creation Executive Committee conducted a review of church finances in 2019. Ruvader, who was in charge of two of the church’s bank accounts, didn’t immediately turn over financial records so the committee obtained them from the bank. They discovered she took funds from the bank accounts from January 6, 2014, and September 12, 2019. Lieutenant M.A. Williams with the Windcrest Police Department investigated the case. Court records show that a warrant for Ruvader was executed and she was initially arrested in February 2021. She later made bond and was awaiting trial until this month.









