San Fernando Valley seeking couple involved in stabbing and robbing of man

The police are in search of a man and a woman who are connected to a stabbing and robbery that occurred Sunday morning in the North Hills district of Los Angeles.

The incident happened a few minutes before 8 a.m. at the 8600 block of N. Sepulveda Boulevard, and the Los Angeles Police Department reported that they responded to the area upon receiving calls from a man who claimed he had been stabbed and needed immediate assistance.

The victim was discovered to be conscious and breathing, though he had several stab wounds, as per the police. He recounted that while he was walking, a man and a woman, who were carrying a bat and a knife, attacked him, stole his money, phone, and tablet, and then drove away in a blue Kia Forte.

The duo was identified as a white woman with blonde hair, who was also about 5 feet 9 inches tall, and a Black man who also holds the same height. They were last seen driving south on Sepulveda.

The victim has received medical treatment in a hospital, but his current condition remains undisclosed.

If anyone possesses any vital information regarding the robbery and stabbing, they are encouraged to reach out to the LAPD tip line at 1-877-275-5273.