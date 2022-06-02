San Francisco Bay Area jolted by earthquake; no damage reported

SAN FRANCISCO — A 4.1 magnitude earthquake gave the San Francisco Bay space an early morning wake-up name Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey stated the 4:07 a.m. quake struck a number of miles northwest of Bay Level at a depth of 12.2 miles (19.7 kilometers). A 1.9 magnitude aftershock shortly adopted, in line with CBS San Francisco.

The realm is about 30 miles northeast of downtown San Francisco. There have been no fast reviews of harm, CBS San Francisco reported.

The USGS’ community reporting page acquired greater than 4,400 reviews inside a number of hours. The reviews got here from all through the Bay Space and east to the Central Valley. The reviews usually indicated gentle or weak depth.

Kimberly Silvera Shaw instructed CBS San Francisco that she felt the jolt in Fairfield, which is about an hour from San Francisco.

“Felt it in Fairfield,” she posted on KPIX’s Fb web page. “That was a giant one!”