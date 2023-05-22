San Francisco City Streets Become the Venue for the Annual Bay to Breakers Race

The annual Bay to Breakers race took place in San Francisco on Sunday, with over 17,500 participants dressed in fun costumes running 12 kilometers from the Embarcadero neighborhood to Ocean Beach.

The race began at 8 a.m. and ended at 1 p.m. allowing participants to cross the finish line. Some participants take part in the race just to enjoy it in their costumes, while others try to achieve their personal best performance.

The race had three winners in the women’s, men’s, and non-binary divisions.

The winner in the women’s division was Sarah Anderson, who traveled from Folsom to participate. Anderson commented, “It was a really good race. It was super fun to be out there. And I was just feeling good today. Weather was just great for running.”

Colin Bennie, who won the men’s division, described the atmosphere as “absolutely electric” and confirmed that he would return next year.

Cal Calamia won the non-binary category and said, “It’s really important to have trans people celebrated and recognized, especially in sports where, again, there are a lot of conversations about whether or not we deserve to participate in sports. And we do. So it’s exciting to be able to be a part of representing that truth.”

The 110th annual Bay to Breakers race was held this year.