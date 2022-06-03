Sandbags distributed at several South Florida locations

MIAMI – Because of potential very important flooding from the tropical disturbance coming off the Yucatan Peninsula, a number of South Florida cities will seemingly be distributing sandbags to their residents on Friday.

Listed here are the areas:

Metropolis of Miami — will seemingly be distributing sandbags on the subsequent areas, from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.:

Grapeland Park – 1550 NW thirty seventh Ave and Little Haiti Soccer Park – 315 NE 62 Avenue.

Metropolis of Fort Lauderdale — will seemingly be distributing free sandbags at Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW ninth Ave, from Eight a.m. – 12 p.m.

Pembroke Pines — might have a sandbag website online open Friday, from 7 am to Four pm on the Howard C. Forman Well being Park, positioned at 1001 Poinciana Drive, and on the William B. Armstrong Dream Park, positioned at 1700 NW 160 Ave. for Pembroke Pines residents solely to amass free sandbags. Residents ought to current their Pembroke Pines driver’s license or utility bill with their Pembroke Pines deal with. Residents can select up a most of 6 sandbags per automobile and should be able to “do-it-yourself” in filling the luggage. The usage of shovels will seemingly be provided. The website online is open local weather permitting, and whereas offers remaining.

Pompano Seashore — From 8:00 am – 12:00 pm, at 1660 NE tenth Avenue (Throughout the highway from Pompano Seashore Airpark). The sandbags are free for Pompano Seashore residents with a most of ten baggage per household. Proof of residency will seemingly be required.

Sunny Isles Seashore — From 9 AM – noon. Sandbags will seemingly be distributed beneath the William Lehman Causeway, 19160 Collins Avenue. Residents ought to present a sound, Metropolis-issued Sunny Isles Seashore Resident ID Card. Restrict 6 sandbags per household.

Lauderhill — A restricted present of luggage and sand might be discovered completely free and can seemingly be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. This can be a self-serve sandbag station. Proof of Lauderhill residency is required. Veterans Park is positioned at 7600 NW 50 Avenue, and Wolk Park is positioned at 1080 NW 42 Manner. Sandbags will seemingly be from 8:00 am until 4:00 pm or until offers remaining. Sand and baggage will not be obtainable on Saturday.

This report will seemingly be updated with additional areas all by the day, so confirm once more sometimes.