Sanders sending 80 National Guard members to Texas next month | Arkansas

(The Center Square) – Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders said Thursday she would send 80 National Guard troops to Texas next month to help with illegal immigration.

“President Biden’s failure at our southern border puts the entire country at risk. States must now step up where the President has failed to repel illegals, fight the cartels, and stop human and drug trafficking,” Sanders said. “Arkansans have always been quick to step up when others are in need – this time is no different.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent letters to all 50 governors last month asking for help at the border.

“In the federal government’s absence, we, as Governors, must band together to combat President Biden’s ongoing border crisis and ensure the safety and security that all Americans deserve,” Abbott said in the letter.

The Arkansas National Guard troops will be in Texas from July 1-31.

“The Arkansas National Guard is uniquely qualified to assist with border control operations,” said Maj. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs, adjutant general for the Arkansas National Guard. “Our Soldiers and Airmen have been providing these same capabilities to combatant commanders and local law enforcement agencies for years.”

Fifty National Guard troops are currently in Texas, according to a news release from Sanders’ office.