Sandra Bullock on why she’s taking a break from acting

Academy Award-winner Sandra Bullock talks about taking a break from appearing, being a mom, and her newest movie, “The Misplaced Metropolis,” in a wide-ranging interview with Tracy Smith for “CBS Sunday Morning,” to be broadcast March 20 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.
Within the comedy “The Misplaced Metropolis,” Bullock portrays a kidnapped romance author who, alongside along with her e book’s cowl mannequin (Channing Tatum), fights her manner again to civilization.
Throughout the filming of the undertaking within the Dominican Republic, Bullock mentioned she mirrored on the truth that it could be her final movie for the foreseeable future.
Sandra Bullock: “I will be inventive, I will be a part of a neighborhood. However proper now, work in entrance of the digicam must take a pause.”
Tracy Smith: “For the way lengthy?”
Bullock: “I do not know. I do not know. Till I do not really feel like I really feel now after I’m in entrance of a digicam.”
Smith: “Which is?”
Bullock: “I need to be at residence. I am not doing anybody any favors who’s investing in a undertaking if I am saying, ‘I simply need to be at residence.’ ‘Trigger I used to be all the time working, I used to be all the time working to the subsequent factor. I simply need to be current and answerable for one factor.”
Smith: “So, you knew capturing this film …”
Bullock: “Yeah.”
Smith: “That is gonna be the final one …”
Bullock: “Yeah.”
Smith: “…for some time?”
Bullock: “Yeah. And I do not know what ‘some time’ is. I do not know what that’s.”
