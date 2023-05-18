Sandwich Hag in Dallas owner and chef Reyna Duong shares story





Chef Reyna Duong and her crew are all the time bustling on weekend mornings at their small trade in the Cedars community close to Downtown Dallas. Recently, Duong opened ChimLanh, the primary Vietnamese espresso store in Dallas, which provides Vietnamese espresso and pastries curated via native cooks.

At midday, below the similar roof, Sandwich Hag opens. It’s Duong’s unique eating place and a staple in Dallas that serves bánh mì sandwiches with grilled red meat and space red meat sausage. Duong’s recipes have earned her nationwide popularity as a finalist for the 2023 James Beard Awards for Best Chef Texas.

For Duong, cooking excellent meals is extra than simply growing scrumptious dishes. It’s about growing an area the place everybody feels secure and can rejoice their tradition. Her eating place could also be an homage to her overdue mom.

In June 2023, Duong will head to Chicago for the James Beard Foundation Restaurant and Chef Awards.