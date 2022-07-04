Sandy Alcantara could deliver first Cy Young Award for Marlins

MIAMI – Sandy Alcantara is pitching like a contender for the Cy Young Award. If he wins it, that may be a first for the Miami Marlins.

The Marlins have had an MVP in Giancarlo Stanton, however by no means within the franchise’s three-decade historical past have that they had a Cy Young winner. Alcantara threw an entire sport in a victory over St. Louis on Wednesday evening. He’s 8-3 with a 1.95 ERA.

Kevin Brown of the Marlins was second to John Smoltz within the 1996 Cy Young race, and Dontrelle Willis was edged by Chris Carpenter in 2005. Almost each franchise within the main leagues proper now has had no less than one Cy Young winner and no less than one MVP, however just a few are nonetheless lacking a type of two awards:

Diamondbacks (MVP): Arizona has gained a World Series and as soon as had 5 Cy Young Awards in an eight-year stretch due to Randy Johnson and Brandon Webb. The Diamondbacks have by no means had an MVP, nevertheless.

Mets (MVP): The Mets have had seven Cy Young winners however no MVPs. They’ve definitely come near ending that drought. Tom Seaver was narrowly overwhelmed out by Willie McCovey within the Mets’ championship season of 1969, Keith Hernandez completed second to Ryne Sandberg in 1984, and Darryl Strawberry was second to Kirk Gibson in 1988.

Rangers (Cy Young): Even when Texas gained American League pennants in 2010 and 2011, the beginning rotation did not have anybody actually stand out. In phrases of Baseball Reference’s wins above substitute stat, the most effective season by a Rangers pitcher was by Mike Minor in 2019, when he completed eighth within the Cy Young vote.

Rays (MVP): David Price and Blake Snell have gained Cy Young Awards for Tampa Bay, however fittingly for a staff that has a fame for doing extra with much less, the Rays have not had an MVP.

Rockies (Cy Young): The least shocking entry on this record. Coors Field is not conducive to nice pitching seasons. Ubaldo Jimenez did end third within the Cy Young vote in 2010.