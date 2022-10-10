Florida

Sanford city leaders will vote to confirm state of emergency proclamation

October 10, 2022
Sanford commissioners to vote on state of emergency proclamation

City leaders in Sanford will maintain their common city council assembly and flooding is probably going to be the middle of the dialog.

SANFORD, Fla.City leaders in Sanford will maintain their common city council assembly Monday and flooding is probably going to be the middle of the dialog. 

City commissioners are anticipated to vote to confirm a state of an emergency proclamation by the city supervisor. 

The declaration was made on Sept, 28, as Hurricane Ian began to deliver rainfall to Central Florida. 

Flooding in Seminole County is affecting each residents and companies and the floodwaters are nonetheless fairly excessive. 

Sanford residents nonetheless utilizing boats to get round neighborhood

Neighbors are utilizing kayaks to get to their vehicles in Sanford following huge floodwaters left behind by Hurricane Ian

Nearby hospital – HCA Florida – constructed a dam to preserve the water away.

People who reside close to Lake Monroe spent the final week placing up sandbags to shield their houses.

The assembly begins at 7 p.m.  

