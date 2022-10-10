Sanford city leaders will vote to confirm state of emergency proclamation

City leaders in Sanford will maintain their common city council assembly Monday and flooding is probably going to be the middle of the dialog.

City commissioners are anticipated to vote to confirm a state of an emergency proclamation by the city supervisor.

The declaration was made on Sept, 28, as Hurricane Ian began to deliver rainfall to Central Florida.

Flooding in Seminole County is affecting each residents and companies and the floodwaters are nonetheless fairly excessive.

Nearby hospital – HCA Florida – constructed a dam to preserve the water away.

People who reside close to Lake Monroe spent the final week placing up sandbags to shield their houses.

The assembly begins at 7 p.m.