Houston

Santa Fe High School evacuated due to bomb threat

February 19, 2022
Al Lindsey
SANTA FE, Texas — Students at Santa Fe High School were evacuated from the building Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat, but police didn’t find anything. 

Santa Fe ISD said they swept the building and parking lot but found nothing. 

The district said students are allowed to return to the parking lot to retrieve their vehicles. If they need something from the school, they’ll be escorted inside.

Santa Fe ISD posted about the threat around 1 p.m. Friday. 

According to the district, all students at the school were moved to the stadium and released for the day.

All after-school activities at the high school are canceled for the day.

All elementary and junior high campuses in the district have been placed under a lock-out. Those students will be dismissed at their regular times.

