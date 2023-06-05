SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are these days looking out for the individual or individuals accountable for a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 38-year-old bicyclist in September of 2022.

The incident came about at roughly 9:23 a.m. on Tuesday, September 21, in the 9100 block of Culebra Road. Reports point out that Geoffrey Shafer used to be struck through a stolen 2016 Volkswagen Golf whilst using his bicycle on southbound Culebra Road. Despite makes an attempt to save lots of him, Shafer used to be pronounced useless on the scene through SAPD officers because of the severity of his accidents.

The stolen automobile used to be later came upon deserted at the morning of September 22 in the 4500 block of Cornudo Ridge. As of now, cops haven’t begun to spot the driver of the stolen automobile.

SAPD discovers stolen automobile in the 4500 block of Cornudo Ridge on September 22, 2023.

(SAPD)



Anyone with information in regards to the incident or the identification of the driver of the suspect automobile is suggested to name Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP. Tips may also be submitted through texting CRIMES (274637) or visiting the official Crime Stoppers website.

Please stay in thoughts that Crime Stoppers might be offering a praise of as much as $5,000 for any information resulting in an arrest.