The San Antonio Police Department is looking for assist from the general public in finding Carol Dennis, 64.

Carol Dennis, 64, was once closing observed April 9 within the 100 block of Dallas Street.

Dennis suffers from scientific prerequisites that require drugs and care, SAPD mentioned.

She is 5 toes, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 kilos

Dennis is right-handed with immediately, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

If you may have observed her or would possibly know her whereabouts, name SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

