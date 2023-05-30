SAPD looking for missing 64-year-old woman

Carol Dennis suffers from scientific prerequisites that require drugs, care
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for assist from the general public in finding a missing woman.
Carol Dennis, 64, was once closing observed April 9 within the 100 block of Dallas Street.
Dennis suffers from scientific prerequisites that require drugs and care, SAPD mentioned.
She is 5 toes, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 kilos
Dennis is right-handed with immediately, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.
If you may have observed her or would possibly know her whereabouts, name SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.
Also on .com:
Copyright 2023 by means of – All rights reserved.
The San Antonio Police Department is inquiring for the general public’s assist in finding Carol Dennis, 64, who was once closing observed on April 9 within the 100 block of Dallas Street. Carol suffers from scientific prerequisites that require medicine and care. She is 5 toes, 7 inches tall, weighs 150 kilos, has immediately, shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes, and is right-handed. If you may have observed her or know of her whereabouts, please touch SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.