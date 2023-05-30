Texas

SAPD looking for missing 64-year-old woman

May 30, 2023
Carol Dennis suffers from scientific prerequisites that require drugs, care

The San Antonio Police Department is looking for assist from the general public in finding Carol Dennis, 64.
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is looking for assist from the general public in finding a missing woman.

Carol Dennis, 64, was once closing observed April 9 within the 100 block of Dallas Street.

Dennis suffers from scientific prerequisites that require drugs and care, SAPD mentioned.

She is 5 toes, 7 inches tall and weighs 150 kilos

Dennis is right-handed with immediately, shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes.

If you may have observed her or would possibly know her whereabouts, name SAPD’s Missing Person Unit at 210-207-7660.

