SAPD officer arrested after placing hidden camera in ex-girlfriend’s home, affidavit says

SAN ANTONIO – A police officer from the San Antonio Police Department, recognized as Andres Puente, used to be apprehended not too long ago on two counts of criminal invasive visible recording, after his ex-girlfriend came upon a hidden camera in her area, consistent with legit data.

Andres Puente, 32, used to be arrested Wednesday and his bonds have been set at $40,000 general. Court data point out that he used to be launched from prison on Thursday.

The sufferer referred to as Bexar County sheriff’s deputies on Tuesday evening, revealing that she discovered a hidden software; a micro SD card used to be positioned inside of whilst being disguised as an digital plug-in wall outlet extender that hid a hidden camera.

The hidden camera software used to be partly obscured at the back of a pc table, in line with the main points of the police data.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, the Bexar County sheriff’s workplace retrieved 33 hours of photos, together with video of Puente putting in place the software.

The recording photos additionally published the sufferer and her minor daughter partly clothed, together with confidential audio recordings.

Puente allegedly authorized by means of textual content message to the sufferer that he have been provide in her area with out her consciousness, as said in the affidavit.

San Antonio Police Department officers introduced on Thursday that Puente can be straight away placed on brief unpaid go away, pending the felony and administrative investigations’ effects.

Andres Puente has labored for the San Antonio Police Department since 2020, consistent with town data.