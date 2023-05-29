SAPD officers shoot at man who pointed shotgun at them, chief says

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday morning, two San Antonio police officers had been in a state of affairs the place they needed to shoot at a man who pointed a shotgun at them. This came about at the northwest aspect of the town, in step with San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. Luckily, no accidents had been reported that day, as mentioned by way of McManus.

The police had been known as to the scene positioned at the 100 block of Saratoga Drive at round 7:30 a.m. as a result of within reach involved citizens knowledgeable them that there used to be a man shouting and strolling round, McManus discussed.

After arriving, the man pointed a shotgun thru a window of an empty area. However, the 2 officers on accountability fired again, however no person used to be harmed, McManus mentioned. The person with the weapon used to be held in custody quickly after, and he is looking forward to fees for assaulting a police officer.

According to McManus, the man had taken up place of dwelling within the construction since Friday, and the valuables’s look seemed as despite the fact that “a tornado ran through it.” He went on to mention that it appeared like there used to be stolen belongings inside the place of dwelling and that the man had tapped the neighbor’s water line and electrical energy.

Furthermore, he famous that “homelessness has been a concern in this neighborhood for some time now.”

