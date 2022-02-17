Sapulpa woman charged with first-degree murder after Pryor man overdoses on Fentanyl | Crime News

A Sapulpa woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in Mayes County after a Pryor man she is accused of giving “fent pressed” fentanyl died of an overdose in June, according to court records.

Donielle Brigance, 27, with listed addresses in the northeast Sapulpa area, is charged in Mayes County District Court with first-degree murder and unlawful delivery and distribution of a controlled dangerous substance in connection with the death of Aaron Tyler Jenks.

On June 9, police responding to a reported death in Pryor found Jenks slumped over a coffee table in the living room, according to an affidavit filed Tuesday. Jenks appeared to have overdosed, as a powdery white substance was found next to him on the table.

The substance was later identified as fentanyl and alprazolam, a generic name for Xanax, according to the affidavit. Fentanyl, alprazolam and oxycodone were found in Jenks’ blood by the medical examiner.

Investigators later found that Jenks had been prescribed oxycodone, alprazolam and dextroamp-amphetamin between July 1, 2020, and May 27, according to the affidavit.