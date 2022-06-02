Sarah Mensah Discusses Being First Black Woman VP Of Nike North America

Final 12 months, Sarah Mensah made historical past by turning into the primary Black girl vice chairman at Nike North America, the attire big’s largest geographical location.
Mensah instructed Footwear News (FN) that her appointment reveals the model’s dedication to range and elevating girls. The Oregon College alum added the appointment is one thing she takes severely.
“It’s vital to me personally and to our athletes, our workers, our customers. We speak loads about listening to them, and one of the simplest ways to pay attention is to mirror them,” Mensah mentioned.
“I really feel an amazing quantity of accountability as a result of Nike means a lot to the Black neighborhood. To be the primary Black girl main this geography is an unbelievable mandate.”
The state of Oregon has all the time been near Mensah’s coronary heart. Along with incomes two levels from the College of Oregon, she spent virtually twenty years with the Portland Trailblazers NBA franchise, the place she labored her means up from company gross sales supervisor to government vice chairman/chief working officer.
After becoming a member of Nike, Mensah spent 5 years with its Jordan Model. In 2018 Mensah turned the vice chairman of the model’s Latin America and the Asia Pacific areas. As we speak she’s working Nike’s North America area the place client spending is pushing demand for the model, which beat its Q3 projections as digital gross sales jumped 33%, and total gross sales elevated 9 p.c.
Like many different corporations, Nike remains to be coping with provide chain and supply points. In line with Mensah, each a part of Nike’s enterprise is seeing vital change because of this, together with retail improvement, operations, and staffing within the U.S. and Canada, and extra.
“It’s a problem each day, the largeness of it. A part of the shock is that we’re navigating it,” Mensah mentioned.
“The key sauce is an amazing quantity of empathy and communication.”
Mensah added that speaking along with her staff and giving them the flexibility to be open and trustworthy about their challenges has been a precedence, particularly in the course of the pandemic. She additionally acknowledged that she doesn’t have all of the solutions and, because of this, is snug listening to her staff’s recommendations and options to issues.
The Nike government additionally advises her employees to hearken to their intestine and comply with their feelings, particularly in terms of profession choices, as a result of the street usually traveled might not all the time be the most effective or best.
“So many people, particularly in my technology, spent an excellent portion of our time in enterprise attempting to emulate what the blokes have been doing, considering there can be some reward on the finish,” she mentioned.
“One of the best ways to unlocking success is to belief that intestine and know that your voice issues.”