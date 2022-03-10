Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrates 25th anniversary of ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Photos

Followers of Buffy the Vampire Slayer celebrated the present’s 25th anniversary on Thursday with blended emotions. Following director Joss Whedon‘s fall from grace and alarming allegations of misconduct made by former forged members and people who labored with him on different initiatives, it leaves followers frightened that has completely tainted the present’s legacy.

Star ﻿Sarah Michelle Gellar﻿ regarded previous the controversy to have a good time those that helped turned ﻿Buffy ﻿right into a cult traditional — the followers.

“25 years in the past right now I had the distinction to introduce the world to my model of Buffy Anne Summers. It was an uphill battle,” she wrote Thursday on Instagram. “A mid season substitute, on a brand new community primarily based on a film, that was under no circumstances a large success. However then there was you. The followers. You believed in us. You made this occur.”

She continued, “You’re the purpose 25 years later we’re nonetheless celebrating. So right now we have a good time you as properly,” and closed with the hashtag “#wwbd,” which implies “What Would Buffy Do?”

ABC Audio caught up with Gellar forward of the present’s silver anniversary, and the actress spoke about why a sequence about vampires and mad gods resonated so fiercely with followers.

“I feel what makes any nice leisure is when a narrative transcends time and place, when all people finds a bit of little bit of themselves within the character. You understand, whether or not you are a man, a lady, age, no matter, everybody understood that we used the demons because the manifestation of the horrors of adolescence,” mentioned Gellar about why the present has survived the take a look at of time. “Regardless of who you’re, all of us expertise the horrors of adolescence. That is likely one of the commonalities amongst us.”

Buffy the Vampire Slayer premiered March 10, 1997, and ran for seven seasons, airing its remaining episode in 2003.

