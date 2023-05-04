Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn allegedly swindled, then poisoned murder victims

A Thai woman accused of poisoning multiple people has been charged with 14 counts of murder, one of the kingdom’s worst suspected serial killing cases. Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn allegedly swindled thousands of dollars before poisoning her victims with cyanide.

Last week, she was arrested for nine suspicious deaths over several years, and the police expanded their probe. Her husband, Vitoon Rangsiwuthaporn, a high-ranking policeman, was charged with fraud and embezzlement related to the murders, according to BBC News. The police said he picked up his wife after she allegedly killed an ex-boyfriend.

Sararat lured 15 people, one of whom survived, to take poisoned “herb capsules,” according to Deputy national police chief Surachate Hakparn. “She asked people she knows for money because she has a lot of credit card debt… and if they asked her for their money back she started killing them,” Surachate told reporters.

Sararat Rangsiwuthaporn is escorted by police officers in Bangkok, Thailand, April 26, 2023. Daily News Handout via Reuters

Last week, investigators indicated that the amount of money involved in each case ran into hundreds of thousands of baht, equivalent to thousands of US dollars.

Both Sararat and her husband have denied the allegations against them. She faces 14 charges of premeditated murder and one of attempted murder but is potentially linked to up to three other cases. Police are investigating multiple provinces.

Initially, officers suspected Sararat of murdering a friend in Ratchaburi province west of Bangkok in mid-April. Local media said the victim collapsed on the bank of the Mae Klong River after releasing fish as part of a Buddhist ritual. After questioning, investigators linked her to other cyanide poisoning cases.