Sarasota Deputy arrested for sending explicit photo to teen

SARASOTA, Fla — A former Sarasota Deputy was arrested after he allegedly despatched an explicit photograph to a 16-year-old and used a legislation enforcement database to get information on a number of girls.

According to a press launch, detectives launched an inner investigation on March 2 after receiving a report from a Sarasota lady that her 16-year-old baby obtained an explicit photo from a deputy.

Detectives mentioned Scott Kelly 27, of Sarasota, beforehand responded to the juvenile’s residence in November. According to the sufferer, Kelly initiated a dialog by means of Snapchat the next day. The two started speaking which led to Kelly sending an explicit photo.

During an interview, Kelly admitted to sending the graphic picture.

Further investigation revealed Kelly utilized a legislation enforcement database to analysis the motive force’s license photographs, names, and addresses of a number of grownup females, whom he later linked with on social media.

Kelly was arrested Wednesday, March 30, on one depend of distributing obscene materials to a minor and 5 counts of violation of public information legislation. He is at the moment being held with out bond.

Kelly was employed in April 2018 and assigned to the Patrol Bureau. At the time of his arrest, as inner affairs investigators tried to interview him, he resigned. Investigators will stay in touch with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) concerning his ethical character violations and the way forward for his legislation enforcement certification.

Sarasota SO

Anyone with information associated to this case is inspired to contact the Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900.