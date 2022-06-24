Sarasota police practice school shooter training

SARASOTA, Fla. — Officers in Sarasota are training for a real-life situation if there’s ever an lively shooter at a school.

The training was unknown to the officers participating till they have been known as by dispatchers Friday morning to an lively taking pictures situation at Southside Elementary School in Sarasota.

Officers have been pressured to make fast choices like they’d within the case of a real-life lively shooter scenario. There have been roll gamers who performed the victims and the suspect. Officers needed to discover the place the shooter was within the school.

WFTS

Part of the training was a take a look at to see how properly regulation enforcement and emergency companies might work collectively in an lively shooter scenario.

“If you’re a police officer in the United States in 2022, if you’re not prepared, you may be in the wrong profession. This is an assignment that is above all others,” mentioned Sarasota Police Captain Kenneth Rainey.

In addition to the Sarasota Police Department, members from Sarasota Fire-Rescue, Sarasota County Schools, and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office dispatch labored collectively for the training situation.