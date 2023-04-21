Sarasota postal worker stole $70,000 in checks from mail: police

Sarasota Police Department reported that Anabel Ossombi, a postal worker operating in Sarasota, allegedly stole $70,000 price of checks between May 2022 and April 2023 and had them deposited in her personal account.

A complete of 75 checks had been allegedly stolen, resulting in 60 lawsuits from sufferers. Two corporations alerted the USPS Office of Inspector General and the Sarasota Police Department of the alleged fraud after their shoppers did not obtain their checks.

Detectives bought a subpoena to test financial institution data, which published that $70,109.28 were deposited fraudulently. Representatives from 13 of the affected corporations showed that they had despatched the checks via USPS, and detectives came upon that Ossombi labored as a mail sorter at 3 Sarasota USPS places.

Ossombi was once arrested on the Beneva Road post place of business on Wednesday, charged with felony use of private id (with greater than 30 sufferers), scheme to defraud (amounting to over $50,000), and cash laundering.

The investigation is ongoing, and Sarasota police consider that there might be further sufferers concerned. Anyone with information must touch Detective Jessica Sullivan at (941) 263-6076, supply an nameless tip with Crime Stoppers at (941) 366-TIPS or by means of visiting the Sarasota Crime Stoppers site.



