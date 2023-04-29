SatanCon 2023 is about to happen in Boston from April 28-30, hosted via The Satanic Temple. The tournament is slated to function lectures on left-wing ideology.

Last yr, the Satanic Temple held the “largest satanic gathering in history” to honor Boston’s Democratic Mayor Michelle Wu after the workforce was once barred from turning in a satanic invocation at a City Council assembly previous in 2021. The Temple therefore filed a lawsuit.

The convention will function plenty of visitor audio system and lectures, lots of which center of attention on far-left identification politics. Among those is “Sins of the Flesh: Satanism and Self-Pleasure,” a path to study via Eric Sprankle, a professor of sexuality research at Minnesota State University-Mankato.

Eric Sprankle’s school profile lists analysis spaces comparable to “Understanding the impact of stigma on marginalized sexual communities,” “Examining therapist biases against folks with stigmatized identities,” and, “Studying the relationships between Satanism, stigma, and mental health.”

The convention can even come with classes on racial identification politics, comparable to “BIPOC Body Modification in Satanic Culture,” “SoCC: Satanism and the BIPOC Experience,” and “Re-imagining Lilith as an Archetype for Reproductive Justice,” which turns out to reference advocacy for abortion.

Ash Schade, who made headlines for calling herself a person after which having a child after a Grindr hookup, will train “Hellbillies: Visible Satanism in Rural America.”



