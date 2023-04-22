Saturday Sessions: Abraham Alexander performs “Eye Can See”





On this week’s version of Saturday Sessions, Nigerian-born artist Abraham Alexander delivers a shocking efficiency of “Eye Can See”. Despite handiest finding his interest for song a couple of years in the past, Alexander has already made a reputation for himself within the business, freeing his debut album SEA/SONS to crucial acclaim.

With its tough lyrics and Alexander’s soulful vocals, “Eye Can See” is a testomony to the artist’s plain skill and willpower to his craft. And with masses extra song at the horizon, there is no doubt that this emerging celebrity will proceed to make waves on this planet of song.

