Saturday Sessions: Joy Oladokun performs “Sunday”

Singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun joins Saturday Sessions. The daughter of Nigerian immigrants, she grew up in Arizona, inspired to take up guitar at the age of ten after seeing Tracy Chapman’s iconic performance at a Nelson Mandela tribute. Eventually, she headed to Nashville and chased her own dreams of recording an album. From her album “In Defense of My Own Happiness,” Joy Oladokun performs “Sunday.”
