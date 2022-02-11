Saturday Sessions: Kat Edmonson performs “The Christmas Song”

On a special Christmas day “Saturday Session,” Kat Edmonson makes her return. Born and raised in Houston, she headed to Austin to pursue her music career. Her self-released first album zoomed into the top 20 on Billboard’s Jazz chart. Then her last album debuted at number one. She’s now out with a special Yuletide collection. From her new album “Holiday Swingin: A Kat Edmonson Christmas,'” Kat Edmonson performs “The Christmas Song”
