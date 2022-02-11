Entertainment

Saturday Sessions: Kat Edmonson performs “The Christmas Song”

February 11, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
No Comments


Saturday Sessions: Kat Edmonson performs “The Christmas Song” – CBS News

Watch CBS News


On a special Christmas day “Saturday Session,” Kat Edmonson makes her return. Born and raised in Houston, she headed to Austin to pursue her music career. Her self-released first album zoomed into the top 20 on Billboard’s Jazz chart. Then her last album debuted at number one. She’s now out with a special Yuletide collection. From her new album “Holiday Swingin: A Kat Edmonson Christmas,'” Kat Edmonson performs “The Christmas Song”

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.




Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram