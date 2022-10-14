SAU volleyball is back in Oklahoma today, Saturday

Southern Arkansas volleyball are up north as soon as once more for 2 Oklahoma matchups.

GAC play has them in Durant at the moment to face Southeastern Oklahoma State (SOSU) and Ada on Friday for a matchup with East Central. SAU is wanting look to select up their first convention win since September 22, the place they dominated league-rival Henderson State.

SOSU brings a 3-17 (1-8 GAC) file into at the moment’s 6 p.m. matchup towards SAU. Southeastern has misplaced 5 of their final six matchups, with all the contests being towards GAC rivals. The Savage Storm enters the matchup in Magnolia following a straight-set loss to Ouachita.

SOSU’s solely convention win this yr has come in the type of a 3-2 win over Henderson State in Arkadelphia on October 6.

Southeastern’s D’Nari Mills ranks third in the GAC together with her common 3.57 kills per set and fifth in factors (3.84 avg/set) whereas teammate Peyton Kriegel has recorded 28 companies aces on the season to land herself in the highest ten in the GAC at ninth place. Mills has recorded 250 kills on the season, adopted by Jessica Hardin who has additionally handed the 100+ mark (120). McKenzie Turkoly leads the Savage Storm together with her 340 assists whereas Ruthie Forson has notched 266. Five gamers have recorded over 100 digs, Patience Lewis (211), Amaya Constantino (200), Mills (198), Kriegel (161) and Turkoly (126).

East Central University

The Tigers enter the week with an 8-14 (4-5 GAC) file, and can tackle University of Arkansas at Monticello earlier than making the journey to Magnolia on Friday.

East Central’s most up-to-date outing completed with a come-from-behind 3-2 win (20-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-21, 15-8) over Henderson State final Friday, October 7. Tigers Emma Strickland recorded 23 kills in the competition whereas teammate Nyah Walker recorded 21. Leah Lawson recorded a powerful 59 assists and Alejandra Delgado notched 42 digs between the 5 units.

Strickland has the second most kills in the convention, averaging 3.76 per set. Lawson Ranks fifth, one spot above Mulerider Morgan Schuster, with a mean 9.62 assists per set whereas additionally rating 2nd with a mean 4.12 factors per set. Delgado ranks 2nd together with her common 5.39 digs per set.

Junior Landry Rogers leads the Mulerider with 195 kills and three.05 kills per set, a feat that locations her sixth in the convention. Her 195 kills make her the one Mulerider to have handed the 100+ kills mark. She additionally has probably the most whole assaults on the season with 578, a quantity that is greater than double some other Mulerider.

Junior Mackensie Williams tops the Riders together with her .200 assault share.

Junior Morgan Schuster is having herself one other dominant season, and continues to increase the profession assists file, recording 446 on the yr. Schuster’s offensive domination is not due solely to her improvise assists quantity as she has additionally recorded a team-leading 14 service aces.

On the defensive aspect of play, 5 Muleriders have recorded 100+ digs on the season, and are led by Junior Sakura Thomas’ 179. Sophomore Samantha Still sits behind Thomas with 154, adopted by Rogers (14), Schuster (135) and Williams (104).

Sophomore Lauryn Moultrie has collected 41 blocks to steer the Muleriders whereas sophomore Isla Olivas sits three behind with 38.

First serve is set for six p.m. on Thursday and 4:00 p.m. on Friday