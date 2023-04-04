Saweetie and Keke Palmer team up for new episode of Jimmy Fallon’s ‘That’s My Jam’

Saweetie and Keke Palmer appear in a new episode of Jimmy Fallon‘s That’s My Jam, airing Tuesday, April 4, on NBC. In the hourlong music and comedy variety game show, the two go head-to-head with will.i.am and Joel McHale in a series of games, all for the charity of their choice.

A sneak peek of the episode shows the Mega Mixdown in which will.i.am. and Saweetie go back and forth, rapping the lyrics of classic rap songs over whatever beat the band plays. will.i.am. performed Ice Cube‘s “It Was a Good Day,” DMX‘s “Party Up (Up in Here)” and Skee-Lo‘s “I Wish,” among other songs. Saweetie’s part of the match included her renditions of Outkast‘s “Ms. Jackson,” The Notorious B.I.G.‘s “Hypnotize,” TLC‘s “No Scrub” and 2Pac‘s “California Love.”

The clip cuts off at the end of the competition.

That’s My Jam airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The second season, which kicked off last month, features a star-studded lineup of celebrity guests like Chloe & Halle Bailey, Jabari Banks, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson,Chance The Rapper, Taraji P. Henson, Patti LaBelle, French Montana, Jay Pharoah, Billy Porter,Craig Robinson, Kenan Thompson, Quavo and more.