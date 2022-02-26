Saweetie Is Confidently Rocking The Buzz Cut & Gives The Reason Behind It

You’ve heard the saying before “A woman who cuts her hair is about to change her life” and our good sis Saweetie couldn’t agree more.

In a recent interview with Power 106’s Bryhana, Saweetie explains the inspiration behind letting go of her lovely locs.

“Meditation, as crazy as it sounds, because I just found so much clarity within myself,” Saweetie said starting around the 6:06 mark in the video above. “I wanted to start over and I did research about hair and hair holds a lot of energy. And I really wanted to just feel new and fresh with this new music. I won’t say new me. But elevated me. I really just wanted to start over again.”

When asked more about elevated Saweetie the “Back To The Streets” rapper responded by saying “She meditates, she’s centered, she has clarity, she knows what she wants, she puts her foot down. I feel like before I discovered meditation, everything was, ‘Yes yes yes, I’ll do it.’”

She added, “No matter how bad my body felt, if the opportunity was great, I just said yes and I kept running down my mental, my spiritual, my physical. But how am I gonna continue to work if I’m depleted?”

With cutting her hair Saweetie has also learned how to establish boundaries around both her mental and business spaces, which is something she advises “everyone” to do in their own lives. I know that’s right sis!

Check out the full interview below.