Scarlett Lujean Ellis – North Texas e-News

Honey Grove, Texas — Scarlett Lujean Ellis, 60, of Honey Grove, Texas, was born on August 15, 1961, in Bonham, Texas to Joseph William Whitley III and Raida Jean (Rousey) Whitley. She passed away on May 17, 2022, at her home in Honey Grove, Texas.
Scarlett is survived by her four sons; Jonathan Whitley Foster and wife Kristen of Honey Grove, Texas, Josh Ellis of North Carolina, Joseph Ellis and fianc Megan of Whitesboro, New York, and Matt Ellis and wife Jazmin of Nevada, Texas; brother Joseph William Whitley IV; sister, Susan Buskirk, and six grandchildren.
Mrs. Ellis is proceeded in death by her mother Raida Jean (Rousey) Whitley and father Joseph William Whitley III.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Cooper-Sorrells Funeral Home in Honey Grove, Texas.
The family will cerebrate Scarletts life with a private memorial at a later time, yet to be determined.
